President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally approved the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Official Gazette said on Friday, completing Turkey's ratification after parliament ratified it earlier this month.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's formal approval of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia completes the country's ratification after its parliament ratified the deal earlier this month. (Bloomberg) more less

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The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran and they are scheduled to hold a meeting in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday.

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Turkey's parliament ratified the agreement on November 5, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants against the kingdom. Under the agreement, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.

A ruling party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Turkey would also submit to parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Turkey has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites and is also one of the world's top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country.