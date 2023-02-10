Turkey-Syria earthquake: Khalsa Aid distributes blankets, meals amid bitter cold

Even four days after the devastating Turkey and Syria earthquakes, rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived over 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

While several countries, including India, rushed aid and rescuers to Turkey, Khalsa Aid International also dispatched a three-person team from its Iraq chapter to carry out assessments and deliver emergency support on the ground.

“The team, travelled overnight by road from Iraq, arriving in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon. The travel infrastructure and thousands of buildings have been completely destroyed leaving residents trapped in cities this added to the difficulties in traveling for our rescue team. Our team travelled with a truckload of 3,500 blankets to distribute as those who have lost their homes are now battling freezing conditions as the temperature is expected to remain very cold in the coming days, with overnight temperatures dropping to below -5 degrees celsius,” Khalsa Aid said on its website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said the focus remains on providing the most urgent aid during these critical next few days. Khalsa Aid CEO Ravi Singh and veteran volunteer Chamkor Singh have arrived in Turkey on Wednesday and will continue to assist with the aid efforts in Gaziantep, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khalsa Aid said several families are still trapped under the rubble of buildings hoping to be rescued and urged people to support its relief efforts by donating to Khalsa Aid International.

The confirmed toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 22,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of thousands more people have been left homeless and short of food in bleak winter conditions and leaders in both countries have faced questions about their response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail