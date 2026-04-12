Turkish President Erdogan threatens to invade Israel, slams Netanyahu: ‘Blinded by blood, Hitler of our time’

Benjamin Netanyahu is the “Hitler of our time", the government of Turkey has said. It accused the Israeli prime minister of attempting to “undermine” peace negotiations between Iran and the US as the region held its breath under a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of a "massacre".(via REUTERS)

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The high-stakes peace talks later collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan.

Turkey’s remark came after Netanyahu accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of accommodating Iran-backed groups.

“Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran's terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens,” Netanyahu wrote on X on Saturday.

‘Hitler of our time’

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{{^usCountry}} Ankara responded in a strongly worded statement, “Netanyahu, who has been described as the Hitler of our time due to the crimes he has committed, is a well-known figure with a clear track record." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ankara responded in a strongly worded statement, “Netanyahu, who has been described as the Hitler of our time due to the crimes he has committed, is a well-known figure with a clear track record." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It also pointed to legal challenges facing Israel under his leadership, including proceedings at international courts and an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court at The Hague. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also pointed to legal challenges facing Israel under his leadership, including proceedings at international courts and an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court at The Hague. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Netanyahu’s current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment,” the Turkish foreign ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Netanyahu’s current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment,” the Turkish foreign ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The fact that our President has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fact that our President has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry said Turkey would continue to stand by “innocent civilians” and would make added efforts to see Netanyahu be “held accountable for the crimes he has committed.”

Turkish President's ‘can enter Israel’ claim

On Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan warned Israel of consequences.

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“Netanyahu is blinded by blood and hatred. Had Pakistan not been mediating in the war between the US and Iran, we would have shown Israel its place," Erdogan said in a speech at a political event in Turkey, as per a report in Israel Hayom.

He added, “Just as we entered Libya and Karabakh, we can enter Israel. There is no reason not to do it. It will require strength and unity.”

‘Ringleader terrorist’

Turkish parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus called Netanyahu “the ringleader terrorist of the 21st century's massacre and terror network.”

“The brazen remarks by Netanyahu…..directed at our esteemed President, are a clear manifestation of a guilt complex,” he wrote on X. “The audacity of someone whose hands are stained with children's blood, someone pursued by international law, to presume to lecture Turkey on morality is merely an indicator of his efforts to cover up his own crimes against humanity, and it holds no validity whatsoever.”

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Kurtulmus said that under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey would continue to stand with Palestine and “the oppressed,” and remain “on the right side of history.” The Israeli war on Gaza, now well onto its third year, has killed over 70,000 Palestinians.

US-Iran peace talks

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The flare-up took place alongside the collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, where negotiations mediated by Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough.

US vice president JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks ended after Washington presented its “final and best offer.” He described the outcome as “bad news for Iran.” He said that the disagreement focused on nuclear weapons and confirmed he was in constant contact with President Donald Trump and top US officials throughout the negotiations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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