Twitch is dead: Fans react after Elon Musk tests video game streamer system on ‘X’

Elon Musk is one of the greatest innovators in the world today. The well-known billionaire is setting new benchmarks with his creativity and vision in space exploration, artificial intelligence, technology and various other fields.

Elon Musk(AFP)

On Monday, Musk took to social media "X" and informed fans about the successful testing of video game streamer system on the platform. He also shared a video of himself playing a video game live on "X".

"Tested the 𝕏 video game streamer system last night. It works!. Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live on this platform," wrote Musk.

Mark Kalman who is the engineering lead for media on "X" shared a video guiding users how to do game streaming on the platform. The facility is available for Premium subscribers.

"How to game stream on here (for Premium subscribers)," Kalman captioned the video.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the facility of doing live streaming of video games on "X". Some netizens speculated that "X" would eat into the business of popular streaming platform Twitch.

"The Twitch is dead. Long live the X," commented one user.

"Is there anything in the world, you can't do?," posted another user.

"I can't wait to test this out," tweeted an excited fan.

"Can you stream iOS games?," asked another person.

Earlier, Musk had shared his vision of developing a super app which can be used for social media interactions, financial transactions, video streaming etc. After buying Twitter in October 2022, Musk had tweeted : "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

With the addition of the latest video game streaming feature, it seems Musk is well on his way to achieve the vision of making "X" into "the everything app".