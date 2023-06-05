Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey backs Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on Donald Trump in 2024 Presidential race

While the race for 2024 Presidential election heats up, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has officially endorsed Democratic Party candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Sunday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jack Dorsey(Twitter/Getty Images)

Dorsey took to Twitter and shared a YouTube video clip of Fox News’ Harris Faulkner interview of Kennedy titled: “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”

Quoting the video clip, Dorsey wrote "He can and will".

In the comments section of Dorsey's post, a Twitter user asked him: "Are you endorsing or just predicting?"

In reply to the user's comment, Dorsey wrote "Both".

Notably, Kennedy is the nephew of former USA president John F. Kennedy. He is an environmental lawyer and known anti-vaccine endorser. He was named among 12 people responsible for spreading majority of the COVID-19 disinformation available online, as per a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). He has also been trolled for saying that Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, orchestrated "fascism" during the pandemic.

In the latest Fox News national poll in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race, Kennedy is shown to have 16% support while current USA President and fellow Democrat Joe Biden stands at 62%. In a CNN poll, Kennedy received 20% support while Biden was shown to have 60% support.

Meanwhile, in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are emerging as the top names.

On Sunday, Instagram restored Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s account which was banned in the wake of him breaking Covid-19 related guidelines of the social media company.

“As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account,” Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta said in a statement.