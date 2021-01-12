Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable: UK

IND USA
JAN 12, 2021
Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump's suspension from Twitter.

"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions."

