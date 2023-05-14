Twitter tweaks Turkey's tweets with restrictions ahead of high-stakes election. Elon Musk's ‘free speech’ under scrutiny

As Turkey prepares for a crucial election on Sunday, Twitter has announced that it will be blocking certain posts in the country. The social media giant stated on Friday night that it has taken action to restrict access to specific content in Turkey, although it assured users that the blocked content will remain accessible to the rest of the world. However, Twitter did not provide details on which tweets would be blocked or the reasoning behind the decision. Twitter has imposed restrictions on tweets ahead of Turkey's high-stakes election.(REUTERS)

This move has once again drawn attention to Twitter CEO Elon Musk's controversial stance on free speech. Critics argue that by complying with demands from Turkey's right-wing leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Musk is succumbing to political pressure. With much of Turkey's media under government control, there are concerns that Erdogan is tightening his grip on social media platforms to suppress voices of opposition as he strives to maintain his position of power.

The upcoming election in Turkey is one of the most fiercely contested in recent years, with polls indicating a tight race between opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan, who has wielded considerable authority over the country for two decades.

Erdogan's potential defeat would have far-reaching implications domestically, as his leadership has been synonymous with personalized, autocratic rule. Moreover, Turkey's international relationships, from its ties with the United States to governments across Europe and the Middle East, have been characterized by frequent bouts of crisis.

In addition to selecting a president, Turkish voters will also be electing members of parliament on Sunday. Kilicdaroglu, if elected, has vowed to prioritize strengthening democracy and dismantling authoritarian practices. In an interview this week, he expressed his vision for a freer Turkey, stating, "When we are in power, Turkey will be a country of freedom."

This recent decision by Twitter follows a brief period in February when the Turkish government temporarily blocked access to the platform and other social media sites following a devastating earthquake. Matt Yglesias, a liberal blogger from Washington D.C., criticized the company's compliance with the Turkish government's request to censor opponents during an election.

Elon Musk, who will soon step down as CEO but continue to serve as chief technology officer, responded to the criticism, defending the company's actions. Musk questioned Yglesias, asking, "Did your brain fall out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is to have Twitter throttled entirely or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want?"

As Turkey stands on the brink of a consequential election, the debate surrounding free speech, political influence, and social media censorship continues to unfold. The outcome of the election will not only shape the future of Turkey but also have implications for the broader region and international relations.