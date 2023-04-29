‘Avoid women who go to…’ Twitter's bad boy Andrew Tate returns with new controversial misogynistic tweets

Controversial British-US citizen Andrew Tate has once again made headlines for his offensive remarks on social media. The self-proclaimed misogynist recently posted a thread of tweets on Twitter, urging men to "avoid women who go to festivals". In the series of offensive tweets, Tate claimed that festival-going women were either "on some losers table who's feeding them cocaine" or in a crowd of "sweaty peasants" trying to prove their worthlessness through endless Instagram stories.

Andrew Tate leave the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023.(AP)

Tate's thread continued with further misogyny, claiming that women who attend festivals are unworthy of dating men like him, saying, "Imagine being 24 and gorgeous and sweet and nice and finally getting a date with the Top G and he finds out you went to a festival when you were 19 and you get left on read and NEVER RECOVER. AND ARGUE WITH YOUR NEW MEN FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE THEY'RE JUST NOT ME". In another tweet, he stated that women should listen to their men or question their purpose in a relationship altogether.

Earlier in the day he had posted a sexist remark on his twitter feed which he thought was a joke. He wrote, “ If youre not gona listen to your man... what are you with him for? To argue? 😂”

The controversial figure's social media outbursts have caused outrage in the past, leading to his ban from Twitter in 2017 after posting tweets that trivialised rape. Tate was among the accounts recently reinstated by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, much to the dismay of those who believe his views have no place on the platform.

Tate's Twitter thread has sparked fresh controversy, with many calling for the social media giant to ban him once again but he has also garnered a huge following of people supporting his opinions.

Tate is already facing far more serious allegations. He was arrested in Romania on 29 December, where he is currently under house arrest while authorities investigate allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, organised crime and human trafficking. Despite denying all allegations, Tate's reputation has taken yet another hit, with many questioning his place in society.

The ongoing investigation into Andrew Tate's alleged crimes will no doubt add fuel to the fire of those calling for his ban from social media platforms. While freedom of speech is important, many argue that Tate's offensive comments and alleged actions cross a line, and his continued presence on social media only serves to spread hateful rhetoric. Only time will tell what the outcome of this investigation will be and whether Tate will be held accountable for his actions.