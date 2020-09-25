e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 2 charged in deadly Covid-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home

2 charged in deadly Covid-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home

A grand jury on Thursday indicted superintendent Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, the former medical director of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, on charges of criminal neglect related to their work at the facility.

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:18 IST
Reuters | Posted by Meenakshi Ray
Reuters | Posted by Meenakshi Ray
Reuters
A file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
A file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts. (AP Photo )
         

Two people were indicted for their alleged role in a COVID-19 outbreak at a Massachusetts veterans’ home that contributed to the deaths of at least 76 residents, the state’s attorney general announced on Friday.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted superintendent Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, the former medical director of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, on charges of criminal neglect related to their work at the facility.

“We allege that the actions of these defendants during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility put veterans at higher risk of infection and death and warrant criminal charges,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

Healey said the charges stem from the two individuals’ roles in decision-making at the home that led to the consolidation of two dementia units into one.

The move placed symptomatic residents, including some who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and asymptomatic residents in close proximity, “increasing the exposure of asymptomatic veterans to the virus,” officials said.

“We believe this is the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Healey told a news conference.

tags
top news
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In