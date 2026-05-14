Two more Indian nationals face deportation in Canada extortion-linked shooting case

Two more Indian nationals are facing potential deportation after their arrest for alleged involvement in an extortion-related shooting incident.

30-year-old Pardaman Singh and 22-year-old Damnjeet Singh, who was arrested by Canadian police in connection with alleged extortion-related violence.(Surrey Police Service)

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The firing occurred at the town of Surrey in British Columbia on April 22, at approximately 12.40 am. Surrey Police Service or SPS frontline officers responded to calls of shots fired at a home and on arrival, confirmed damage to the residence and a vehicle. “Although the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting; thankfully, no one was injured,” a release issued on Wednesday said.

Also Read | 7 Indian-origin persons deported over extortion-related crimes

SPS’s Extortion Response Team or ExRT led the investigation, and a suspect vehicle was identified, and a search warrant obtained. SPS ExRT members executed the warrant on a residence in Surrey with the assistance of the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, Canada Border Services Agency, and other SPS teams. Two men were arrested during the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Damanjeet Singh, 22, and Pardaman Singh, 30, have been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place knowing or being reckless as to whether someone was present, and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Damanjeet Singh, 22, and Pardaman Singh, 30, have been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place knowing or being reckless as to whether someone was present, and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As they were both foreign nationals, police engaged the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As they were both foreign nationals, police engaged the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 6, SPS issued a release featuring seven individuals, almost all of whom were subsequently removed from the country by the CBSA. Their photos were posted by SPS, identifying them as Hanspreet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, Lovebir Singh, Dayajeet Billing and Prabhjot Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 6, SPS issued a release featuring seven individuals, almost all of whom were subsequently removed from the country by the CBSA. Their photos were posted by SPS, identifying them as Hanspreet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, Lovebir Singh, Dayajeet Billing and Prabhjot Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Canada struggles to revoke citizenship of Mumbai attacks planner Tahawwur Rana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Canada struggles to revoke citizenship of Mumbai attacks planner Tahawwur Rana {{/usCountry}}

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SPS said the photos were released “after determining that the disclosure is necessary to assist with the ongoing police investigations of one or more extortion and related firearms incidents.” It added that it was “seeking additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of these individuals.”

A day later, SPS announced the arrest of another Indo-Canadian suspect in an extortion-related case. In a statement, it said that 27-year-old Jaskaran Saroye has been charged with discharging a firearm into a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether someone was present. He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

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