Meet the man who unveiled ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress: Who is UFOlogist Jaime Maussan?

Mexico City's Congress witnessed a remarkable event on Tuesday where two alleged mummified "alien corpses" were put on display in the presence of scientists and researchers of extraterrestrial(ET) beings. The event was spearheaded by Jaime Maussan who claims to be an expert on Unidentified Flying Objects and ETs.

Journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan speaks during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)

Maussan is a Mexican journalist who claims to be a UFOlogist. In 2015, Maussan claimed that a mummy discovered in Peru Near Nazca Lines, was that of an alien. However, as per a fact check by Snopes.com, the claim was found to be false. According to their report, the mummified corpse was of a human child. Due to these reasons, Maussan is considered to be a hoax promoter.

Maussan's speech and claims

During the display of two alleged mummified "alien corpses" at Mexico City's Congress on Tuesday, Maussan and scientists were present. Maussan claimed the corpses to be around 1000 years old and were retrieved from Cusco, Peru.

Addressing members of the Mexican government and US officials at the event, Maussan said under oath, "These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised."

Maussan claimed that the specimens were analysed by the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). As per his claims, scientists were able to extract DNA from the specimens and used radiocarbon dating to determine age.

During the event, Maussan also said, "‘The public has a right to know about non-human technology and non-human entities. We are talking about a topic that unites humanity, not separates us."

"We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality," he added.

