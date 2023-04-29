Pakistan baby born with two penises, no anus in rare medical condition

A baby boy was born in Pakistan with two penises and no anus, as per a paper published in International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. The rare medical phenomenon known as diphallia affects one in 6 million births. The boy will be able to pass stool through an opening created via a colonoscopy by the doctors in Islamabad.

Only 100 cases of diphallia have been written about in medical history with the first one recorded in 1609. /File Photo(REUTERS)

According to the journal, the penises are ‘normal-shaped’, but one was 1 cm longer than the other. As per scans, the baby urinated from both penises as he had a single bladder attached to two urethras. Without explaining why, the surgeons at Children's Hospital in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences added that no surgery was done to remove the extra phallus.

In the literature of medical history, only 100 cases of the condition have been marked with the first one recorded in 1609.

The infant, born after 36 weeks, was reportedly discharged after two days. The child has no family history of birth defects.

Although there is no known single risk factor that results in diphallia, it is reported to develop when genitals form in the womb. There is complete and partial diphallia, when both phalluses are either well developed or when one is smaller or deformed, respectively. In the latest reported case, one penis measured 1.5cm, while the other was 2.5cm.

In cases of partial diphallia, surgical removal can be carried out, while complete diphallia can be treated as per the patient’s discomfort. According to doctors, 1 per cent of diphallia patients also face an issue with their rectum.

