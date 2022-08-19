Two pilots flying at 37,000 feet fall asleep, miss runway to land
Flight ET-343 continued following the route planned by the Flight Management Computer, without, however, descending. Air traffic controllers tried to contact the pilots several times but did not receive a response.
Two pilots flying a plane from Sudan to Ethiopia fell asleep when the aircraft was 37,000 feet above sea level, and missed their landing. The incident happened on Monday (August 15), and the pilots subsequently succeeded in safely landing the aircraft without reporting any injuries, according to The Aviation Herald.
Flight ET-343 – a Boeing 737 – was scheduled to land at the Addis Ababa airport. The Herald report said the aircraft continued past the top of descent and followed the route planned by the Flight Management Computer (FMC) without, however, descending.
The flight was on autopilot mode the whole time the pilots were asleep and failed to descend. The Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) tried to contact them multiple times but did not receive a response.
When the flight overflew the runway, the autopilot got disconnected, and sounded an alarm. It was this sound that finally woke the pilots up. They quickly maneouvered the aircraft and safely landed it nearly 25 minutes after overflying the runway.
The Herald report cited data from the Aviation Surveillance System (ADS-B), which said the flight overflew the runway and began to descend only later. The report also shared an image showing a de-tour loop taken by the flight around Addis Ababa, which can be considered as the maneouvering approach the pilots took after waking up from sleep.
After landing, the aircraft remained on the ground for around two-and-a-half hours before departing for its next journey.
Aviation analyst Alex Macheras tweeted about the incident, and shared the loop image, calling it “deeply concerning”.
“Deeply concerning incident at Africa’s largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at cruising altitude of 37,000ft by the time it reached its destination Addis Ababa. Why hadn’t it started to descend for landing? Both pilots were asleep,” his post on the micro-blogging site read.
This incident comes after a similar one was reported to have taken place in April on a flight from New York to Rome, with as many as 250 passengers on board. According to ABC News, an investigation into the case found that both pilots of ITA Airways were allegedly sleeping in the cockpit as their plane flew 38,000 feet over France.
Investigators said that while one pilot slept during his designated sleeping break, the plane's captain fell asleep as well. ATC had lost contact with the aircraft for nearly 10 minutes, and even prepared fighter jets to intercept amid fears of a terror incident. However, the pilots eventually responded.
-
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif desires peaceful ties with India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his country desired peaceful ties with India including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions." He made the remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who had called on him in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.
-
Scientists discover ‘weak spot’ across major Covid-19 variants
Researchers, led by an Indo-Canadian scientist, say they have discovered a common vulnerability across major variants of Covid-19, including the more transmissible Omicron subvariants, according to a study published on Thursday, offering the possibility of a targeted antibody treatment. It was published as a peer-reviewed article in the journal Nature Communications. The study used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to reveal the atomic-level structure of the vulnerable spot on the virus' spike protein, known as an epitope.
-
Covid outbreaks in China's summer vacation hotspots leave thousands stranded
China's summer vacation hotspots are struggling to get Covid-19 outbreaks under control with the country witnessing its worst week of infections since mid-May. On Thursday, the daily Covid cases dropped to 2,678 from 3,424 a day earlier but, still, the country has reported more than 18,000 local Covid cases in the last seven days amid worrying outbreaks in Hainan, Tibet and Xinjiang that stranded thousands of tourists.
-
Japan launches mega campaign to urge youth to drink more. Here's why
The Japanese government has launched a nationwide competition to encourage youngsters to drink more alcohol. The campaign to promote liquor consumption comes as Japan recently witnessed its biggest fall in alcohol tax income in 31 years, according to multiple reports. Campaign, being run by the National Tax Agency, asks 20- to 39-year-old citizens to come up with proposals that help in revitalising the popularity of alcoholic drinks.
-
Ex Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to US, applies for Green Card
Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - who fled in July this year after violent protests over the economic crisis in the island nation - has applied for to the United States government for a Green Card, multiple news agencies reported Thursday. Reports indicate Rajapaksa's lawyers have begun the application for what is permanent residency in the US. Rajapaksa renounced his citizenship in 2019 to contest presidential elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics