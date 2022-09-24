Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Typhoon Talas lashes Japan killing 2, leaving thousands without power: 5 points

Typhoon Talas lashes Japan killing 2, leaving thousands without power: 5 points

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:41 AM IST

Typhoon Talas In Japan: Shizuoka city has been hit hard by typhoon Talas seeing a record 417 mm of precipitation, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Talas In Japan: A woman makes her way in the rain in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Typhoon Talas lashed central Japan on Saturday with heavy rainfall amid fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of houses without power, Reuters reported. Earlier this week Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed two people and brought record rainfall in Japan.

Read more: US could make green card process easier, changes for H-1B too. Here's how

Here are top 5 updates on Typhoon Talas in Japan:

1. Shizuoka city has been hit hard by typhoon Talas seeing a record 417 mm of precipitation, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

2. Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), the agency said.

3. Power was cut to about 120,000 households, Reuters reported.

4. Some bullet train services have also been suspended amid heavy rainfall.

5. Typhoon Talas has been downgraded to an extratropical cyclone but caution has been urged by the weather agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
japan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP