Typhoon Talim made landfall along the coast of Guangdong province in China as well as in Veitman resulting in the evacuation of around a quarter million people and cancellation of numerous flights and trains. China weather agency said that typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, arrived with maximum wind speeds of 136.8 kilometres per hour. It made landfall on July 17 brining storm surges and heavy rainfall as provinces from Guangdong to Hainan were impacted.

Typhoon Talim: Tourists walk in the rain as Typhoon Talim approaches in Macao in southern China.(AP)