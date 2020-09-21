e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UAE, Israeli film bodies sign agreement, plan regional film festival

UAE, Israeli film bodies sign agreement, plan regional film festival

The move comes after the countries agreed to establish bilateral diplomatic and trade ties, which officials have said will create significant economic opportunities.

world Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by Amrutha Kosuru
Reuters | Posted by Amrutha Kosuru
Dubai
People sit in cars for an outdoor movie projection during Beijing International Film Festival at the Maple Garden Drive-in Cinema, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Beijing, China on August 24, 2020.
People sit in cars for an outdoor movie projection during Beijing International Film Festival at the Maple Garden Drive-in Cinema, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Beijing, China on August 24, 2020. (Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
         

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission, the Israel Film Fund and the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film and Television School have signed a cooperation agreement for training and production, a joint statement said on Monday.

The agreement includes plans for an annual regional film festival rotating between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

The move comes after the countries agreed to establish bilateral diplomatic and trade ties, which officials have said will create significant economic opportunities.

The two sides will develop training programs for film-makers from the two countries over a period of several months, which could culminate in Abu Dhabi-Israel film and television co-productions.

Emirati filmmakers will have representation at the International Film Lab for the first time ever, with one UAE director invited to participate as a jury at the upcoming 2021 edition of the high-profile annual Film Lab competition, the statement said.

tags
top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In