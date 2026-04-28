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UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group

OPEC Gulf producers have already been struggling to ship exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 06:23 pm IST
Reuters |
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The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it quit OPEC and OPEC+ , dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

An Emirati man stands at the oil terminal of Fujairah during the inauguration ceremony of a dock for supertankers on September 21, 2016. The United Arab Emirates will withdraw from the OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels on May 1, 2026 state media said on April 28, 2026, calling it a strategic decision by the major producer.(AFP)

The stunning loss of the UAE, a longstanding OPEC member, could create disarray and weaken the group, which has usually sought to show a united front despite internal disagreements over a range of issues from geopolitics to production quotas.

OPEC Gulf producers have already been struggling to ship exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, because of Iranian threats and attacks against vessels.

Also Read | Israel sent its Iron Dome and troops to UAE for fighting Iranian missiles: Report

"The Gulf Cooperation Council countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically," Gargash said.

"I expect this weak stance from the Arab League and I am not surprised by it, but I haven't expected it from the (Gulf) Cooperation Council and I am surprised by it," he said.

 
opec dubai oil prices uae
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