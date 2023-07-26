UFO congressional hearing: 9 things you need to about today's hearing

In a historic congressional hearing today, lawmakers are applying pressure on the executive branch to reveal more information about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) or UFOs. The House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee is gathering testimony from three key witnesses who have firsthand knowledge of how the government has handled reports of strange encounters with unidentified flying objects. Here are the 9 key points about today's hearing:

What did the three witnesses say?

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Steven Greer, ufologist and founded of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project, delivers remarks on his UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research under an artist rendering of extraterrestrials, during a press conference on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greer spoke on his archive of research on UFOs consisting of government documents, whistleblower testimony and alleged locations of UFO projects sites. (Getty Images via AFP)

The three witnesses shared their extraordinary encounters with UFOs during the hearing. David Grusch alleges that the government has been operating with secrecy in relation to UAPs, while both Graves and Fravor have claimed firsthand experiences with these aerial phenomena.

David Grusch disclosed the retaliation he faced for coming forward about UAPs. He describes it as "brutal" and claims to have experienced "administrative terrorism" meant to silence him. Grusch even revealed that some individuals might have been harmed or injured in attempts to cover up UAP technology.

UFOs get their day in Congress - What's the hearing about?

The House panel is holding a congressional hearing on UFOs, known as UAPs, to shed light on the mysterious aerial phenomena. Both Republicans and Democrats are coming together in an unprecedented show of bipartisan support for transparency about these reported encounters.

Who are the three witnesses?

The three witnesses, all veterans of the US military, include David Grusch, a former US intelligence official for the Air Force, David Fravor, a former US Navy commander, and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot. Their firsthand experiences with UFOs will be the focus of the hearing.

What prompted House Oversight Committee to hold this hearing?

David Grusch, the former intelligence official, captivated the nation when he claimed that the US government possesses "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles, some as large as a football field. He alleges that the government and defense contractors have been recovering fragments of non-human craft for decades, and some incidents were linked to “malevolent events.”

Grusch's allegations prompted the House oversight committee to order an investigation into the US government's knowledge of UFOs. The committee aims to determine whether information on these alien vehicles has been illegally withheld from Congress.

What is the difference between UAPs and UFOs?

In the hearing, you might notice the term UAP being used instead of UFO. UAP stands for "unidentified aerial phenomena," while UFO stands for "unidentified flying object." Both terms refer to unexplained sightings in the sky, but government officials tend to favor UAP over UFO.

Congress Assemble: One of the few issues Republicans and Democrats can agree on

The issue of UFOs has united politicians from both sides of the aisle. Congress members believe that the American people deserve transparency and accountability when it comes to reports of UAPs.

Decades of intrigue: UAPs has captured government and presidential attention since a long time

For over 50 years, there has been ongoing interest in UAPs. Even former US presidents, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, claimed to have seen UFOs. Today's hearing, led by Rep. Glenn Grothman, aims to address the public's demand for transparency and accountability on UAP reports, as Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna spearhead the research into these mysterious encounters.

Is the government in possession of UAPs?

Grusch unequivocally stated that the US government is in possession of UAPs. He based this assertion on interviews with over 40 witnesses spanning four years. He knows the exact locations and provided them to the inspector general, along with firsthand knowledge from protected sources.

Will fans get proof of UFOs after today’s hearing?

While definitive proof of UFOs may not be forthcoming, the hearing is likely to raise more questions and provide new information. Representative Tim Burchett, a leading advocate for government transparency on UAPs, claims to have seen "compelling evidence" that suggests the US is encountering phenomena beyond this Earth. He speculates that the extraterrestrial craft could be dangerous and pose risks to humanity.

As the hearing progresses, the nation waits in anticipation of potential breakthroughs and astonishing revelations regarding the existence of UFOs and their impact on our world. Regardless of the outcome, the pursuit of truth continues, and today's hearing marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing search for answers.