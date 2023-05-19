Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK announces new sanctions on Russia, including diamond ban over Ukraine war

UK announces new sanctions on Russia, including diamond ban over Ukraine war

AFP |
May 19, 2023 05:03 AM IST

Britain on Friday unveiled new sanctions against Russia's minerals sector, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper, and nickel.

Britain on Friday unveiled new sanctions against Russia's minerals sector, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper, and nickel in an effort to choke Moscow's ability to fund the war in Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP)

"As today's sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of a G7 summit in Japan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
rishi sunak united kingdom russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP