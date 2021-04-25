Home / World News / UK close to deal to buy tens of millions more Pfizer vaccine doses: Reports
UK close to deal to buy tens of millions more Pfizer vaccine doses: Reports

Government sources told the Sunday Times that they hope to roughly double the UK's original order of 40 million jabs.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST
UK might purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Reuters)

UK officials are close to finalising a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in time for a third booster dose to be given to the elderly this autumn, the Sunday Times reported.

Government sources told the newspaper that they hope to roughly double the UK's original order of 40 million jabs.

If talks succeed, the extra stock may also be used for those in their 20s, who are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, the report added. Britain's NHS will start inviting those in their 30s for vaccines by the end of this week.

