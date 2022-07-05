UK FM Rishi Sunak, health secy Sajid Javid quit in protest against PM Johnson

UK cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday resigned from their positions saying that have they lost confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other.

In the resignation letter to Johnson, health secretary Javid said "it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership -- and you have therefore lost my confidence too". He also posted the same on Twitter.

Sunak, meanwhile, said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. ”

“I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Johnson has been hit by allegations he failed to come clean about a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position despite claims of sexual misconduct.

Earlier in June, Johnson, who is know for his ability to shrug of scandals, was faced with the trust vote, which he successfully survived by winning the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers.

At theat the critics had warned that the vote was just the beginning of the end of his three-year premiership. However, his supporters, including health secretary Sajid Javid, had backed Johnson saying that the vote gave the prime minister "a fresh mandate."

The no-confidence vote was triggered by Conservative MPs after at least 15 per cent of them wrote letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the party's backbench 1922 Committee.

Johnson has been under major pressure for holding multiple parties in Downing Street while the country was under Covid-19 lockdown. Johnson also was fined 50 pounds ($63) by police for attending one birthday party, making him the first prime minister sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.

In 2019, Johnson steered the party to its biggest general election win in more than three decades following former Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation over the failure of uniting her MPs for a successful Brexit.

Since then, the conservative leader gained popularity by delivering Brexit and making the UK a trailblazer for vaccinations despite the chaotic start to the handling of the Covid-19 crisis.