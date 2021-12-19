Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK health minister declines to commit stricter Covid rules amid lockdown reports
world news

UK health minister declines to commit stricter Covid rules amid lockdown reports

On Saturday, British media reported that the government was drawing up plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.
A worker sanitises a sign at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain.(Reuters / File)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UK health secretary Sajid Javid on Sunday declined to commit to stricter rules to contain Omicron variant after top scientific advisers recommended stringent measures in view of resurgence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Speaking to Sky News, Javid argued the government needs to strike a balance between scientific advice and the impact of stringent measures like lockdown on businesses and people.

“We will keep the situation under review, but I can’t stress enough how the situation today in terms of our defences is very different,” he said, referring to the high vaccination rate and expansion of the booster program.

On Saturday, British media reported that the government was drawing up plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas to break the chain of the new, highly-transmissible variant of concern. Citing the minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the reports suggested that draft regulations were being drawn up to ban indoor mixing except for work purposes.

UK's confirmed Omicron tally jumps by 10,000 cases in 24 hours; now at 24,968

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly presented with a number of options ranging from "mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown". The Sage advised that strong measures are needed without any delay to prevent the number of daily hospitalisations from reaching the levels of January when Britain was reporting over 3,700 hospital admissions a day.

RELATED STORIES

"If the aim is to reduce the levels of infection in the population and prevent hospitalisations reaching these levels, more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon," the Sage minutes said, as quoted by BBC.

Highlighting the high vaccination coverage and booster program, the UK health secretary said the government would “recall parliament” if there was a “need to take any further action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron united kingdom sajid javid
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP