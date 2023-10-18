UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast: Rishi Sunak
Israel-Hamas War: "We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Rishi Sunak told lawmakers.
British intelligence services are analysing evidence to independently establish the facts about Tuesday's deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
"We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Sunak told lawmakers.
"Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that."
