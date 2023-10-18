Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast: Rishi Sunak

UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast: Rishi Sunak

Reuters |
Oct 18, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Rishi Sunak told lawmakers.

British intelligence services are analysing evidence to independently establish the facts about Tuesday's deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza in the House of Commons, in London.(AFP)

"We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Sunak told lawmakers.

Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu to Joe Biden: Israel will try to safeguard Gaza civilians

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP