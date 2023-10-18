UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast: Rishi Sunak

British intelligence services are analysing evidence to independently establish the facts about Tuesday's deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza in the House of Commons, in London.(AFP)

"We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Sunak told lawmakers.

"Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that."

