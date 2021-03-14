Home / World News / UK minister questions police over unrest at vigil to mourn woman's murder
world news

UK minister questions police over unrest at vigil to mourn woman's murder

Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from a gathering on Clapham Common, near to where Sarah Everard disappeared as she walked home on the evening of March 3.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Everard's disappearance, for which a police officer has been charged with murder, has led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking the streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)

London's police force must explain its actions against people gathered at a vigil to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, home office minister Victoria Atkins said on Sunday, after an outcry over images of mourners being dragged away by officers.

Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from a gathering on Clapham Common, near to where Sarah Everard disappeared as she walked home on the evening of March 3.

"Last night people were very, very upset, there was a great deal of emotion, completely understandably, and the police, being as they are operationally independent, will be having to explain that to the Home Secretary," Atkins, told Sky News.

Everard's disappearance, for which a police officer has been charged with murder, has led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking the streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP