UK minister Suella Braverman’s Delhi uncle has a message for her: ‘Be cautious’

UK home secretary Suella Braverman's Delhi-based uncle cautioned his niece about some of her language around immigration, urging her to not forget that she herself is a child of migrants, as per a report. Father Ayres Fernandes- Catholic priest- said that he sees the need to clamp down on illegal immigration but there was a need for more compassion towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Britain's home secretary Suella Braverman listens to the prime minister's speech at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.(AFP)

“I only pray that she remembers that she herself was born to migrant parents, and therefore, she needs to be a little cautious when making such comments,” he said.

Father Ayres Fernandes grew up in Kenya with his four siblings, including Suella Braverman’s father, Christie Fernandes. The 73-year-old said that he and another family member had discussed Suella Braverman’s political posturing with a relative.

“She’s quite strong by herself, that much I know, she has her own thinking. But I believe that there is somebody backing her up to make such comments. But being a minister, holding such a position, maybe she should be a little cautious,” he said.

“But with my experiences, I learned you need to change, you need to adjust, you need to give space to people and their way of life and opinions. And in politics that is very important — to be able to be open to others and others’ views and opinions. I pray for her every day that she may be able to calm down and relate with people in a better manner,” he added.

In her Tory conference speech, Suella Braverman said, “The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming. Because today, the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people, it is an entirely realistic prospect. Uncontrolled immigration, inadequate integration, and a misguided dogma of multiculturalism have proven a toxic combination for Europe over the last few decades… Multiculturalism has failed."

