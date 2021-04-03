UK MPs say Covid passports backed by Boris are divisive

A group of British lawmakers on Friday warned ministers against introducing “divisive and discriminatory” Covid-19 vaccine passports after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the scheme.

The group of more than 70 MPs - including former leaders of both the main parties - warned that vaccine passports could be used to “deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs”.

They spoke out after the UK PM on Thursday said the documents would be “useful” adding that “there’s definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports”.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that virus passports could be trialled at the FA Cup final football match in May and the World Snooker Championship starting this month.

Earlier this week, Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said if virus deaths and hospital admissions fall very low, “the British instinct... will be against vaccine passports”.

The concept has won support internationally, particularly from countries dependent on tourism. The EU has proposed a digital European vaccine pass. Greece and Cyprus already have vaccination passports specifically for travel to and from Israel, which has fully vaccinated over 55% of its population.

The UK government, meanwhile, is adding four countries - Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines - to its travel ban list amid concerns over new variants of the coronavirus. The latest restrictions will take effect in England on April 9.

In China, the border city of Ruili, hit by a fresh outbreak, began a five-day drive on Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people.

In Italy, police seized devices allegedly used by four Italians to send death threats and offensive emails to the country’s health minister Roberto Speranza to protest his firm stance on coronavirus lockdowns.

