UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell after Rishi Sunak's remark
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 04:07 PM IST
The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over.
AFP |
Britain on Tuesday ousted China's nuclear firm CGN from construction of its new Sizewell C nuclear power station, which will now be built with remaining French partner EDF.
Read more: Chinese police checking people’s phones for Twitter amid Covid protests: Report
The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over", adding Beijing posed a "systemic challenge" to the UK.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics