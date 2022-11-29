Home / World News / UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell after Rishi Sunak's remark

UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell after Rishi Sunak's remark

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen. (AFP)
Britain on Tuesday ousted China's nuclear firm CGN from construction of its new Sizewell C nuclear power station, which will now be built with remaining French partner EDF.

The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over", adding Beijing posed a "systemic challenge" to the UK.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
