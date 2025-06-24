UK plans to increase control over Google in search

Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday said it was proposing to designate Google with "strategic market status" to give it greater control over how the US tech giant operates search services. Google should also make its data more portable to help new businesses bring innovative products to market, the authority said.(Reuters)

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the designation - the first proposed under its new big tech regime - would enable the regulator to force Google to ensure fairer ranking for businesses appearing on Google search.

It also proposed making it easier for users to access rival search services and to provide more transparency and control for publishers whose content appeared in search results if it goes ahead with the designation in October.

Google will be the first company designated since the regulator gained new powers this year.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said Google, which accounts for more than 90% of search queries in Britain, had delivered tremendous benefits but the regulator had found there were ways to make these markets more competitive and innovative.

She said the CMA had set out a roadmap of future action against Google.

"These targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google's search services - as well as unlocking greater opportunities for innovation across the UK tech sector and broader economy," she said.

Google said the move could have significant implications for businesses and consumers in Britain.

"We're concerned that the scope of the CMA's considerations remains broad and unfocused, with a range of interventions being considered before any evidence has been provided," said Oliver Bethell, Google's senior director for competition.

The CMA said it planned a further action to address more complex issues over a longer period, starting in 2026, such as concerns about Google's treatment of rival specialised search firms and transparency and control in search advertising.