UK PM Boris Johnson plans to spend $3 billion to create another 10,000 spaces in prisons

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:21 IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he plans to spend as much as 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion) building an extra 10,000 spaces in prisons to tackle overcrowding in jails and crack down on crime.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said the measure would also let him to deliver on his campaign pledge to enact tougher sentencing laws for serious sexual and violent offenders, and for those who carry knives.

The prime minister will host a discussion in Downing Street on Monday to discuss improving the criminal justice system, with police chiefs, judges and prison bosses. According to government data, 62% of prisons in England and Wales are overcrowded.

“The Prime Minister is putting prisons at the heart of our bold plan to create a justice system which cuts crime and protects law-abiding people. More and better prison places means less re-offending and a lower burden on the taxpayer in the future,” said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

