UK PM Keir Starmer says he ‘was unaware’ Peter Mandelson's vetting failure was overruled

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under the scanner once again, this time for “not being aware” that his former ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, had failed security vetting before being handed the job.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer co-hosts a multinational virtual summit at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, France, on April 17, 2026. Tom Nicholson/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

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The disclosure of the vetting failure has intensified pressure on Starmer over his appointment of Mandelson, with the opposition now seeking his resignation.

Starmer, however, sought to contain the fallout by expressing anger on Friday at not having been informed about Mandelson’s vetting status.

Starmer, who is in France for talks on the Iran crisis, told reporters it was unforgivable that he had not been informed about Mandelson having failed security vetting “when I was telling Parliament that due process had been followed,” Reuters reported.

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When asked if he would resign, Starmer said he would “set out the relevant facts” before Parliament on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} A report by The Guardian revealed that Mandelson had initially failed his security clearance, but the decision was later overruled by the Foreign Office to ensure he could take up his post as ambassador to the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report by The Guardian revealed that Mandelson had initially failed his security clearance, but the decision was later overruled by the Foreign Office to ensure he could take up his post as ambassador to the US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Downing Street on Thursday released a statement confirming The Guardian’s report, stating that the prime minister had no prior knowledge of Mandelson’s vetting failure and that the clearance was ultimately approved by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Downing Street on Thursday released a statement confirming The Guardian’s report, stating that the prime minister had no prior knowledge of Mandelson’s vetting failure and that the clearance was ultimately approved by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The decision to grant developed vetting to Peter Mandelson against the recommendation of UK Security Vetting (UKSV) was taken by officials in the FCDO,” a government spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The decision to grant developed vetting to Peter Mandelson against the recommendation of UK Security Vetting (UKSV) was taken by officials in the FCDO,” a government spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Neither the prime minister, nor any government minister, was aware that Peter Mandelson was granted developed vetting against the advice of UK Security Vetting until earlier this week.

“Once the prime minister was informed, he immediately instructed officials to establish the facts about why the developed vetting was granted, in order to enact plans to update the House of Commons.”

Downing Street insiders said Starmer was “furious” about having been kept in the dark regarding the vetting decision.

Starmer accuses Mandelson of deceit

The British prime minister has apologised while defending himself, accusing Mandelson of creating a “litany of deceit” about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, according to Reuters.

“I share the anger that people feel when powerful individuals appear to escape scrutiny,” Starmer said.

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“It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship,” he added.

Mandelson, 72, was removed from Britain’s diplomatic service in September after the extent of his association with Epstein came to light.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive moment for Starmer, with local elections due in England and regional votes scheduled in Scotland and Wales in May, where his party is expected to face electoral backlash.

The prime minister has also been on the receiving end of criticism from Donald Trump over distancing himself from the US, Israel–Iran conflict.

Opposition say Starmer should take responsibility

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Leaders from Conservative party are expecting Starmer to take “full responsibility” for his actions, in case he was aware of the vetting failure.

Kemi Badenoch, said that if the prime minister had misled the House of Commons over Mandelson’s vetting he “must take responsibility”. Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “If Keir Starmer has misled parliament and lied to the British people, he has to go,” the Guardian reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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