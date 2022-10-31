Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak congratulates Lula on Brazil election victory

UK PM Rishi Sunak congratulates Lula on Brazil election victory

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:15 PM IST

Brazil Election: “I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil,” UK PM Rishi Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(Reuters)
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's election, saying he looked forward to coordinating on issues including protecting the planet's natural resources.

"I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values," Sunak said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP