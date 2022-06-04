UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square: Report

The Westminster Police said on Saturday that they have evacuated the Trafalgar Square in London, where celebrations will take place later mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Taking to Twitter, the police said, “Officers are currently at #TrafalgarSquare where they have evacuated the scene. Please do not travel to the area.”

In another tweet, the police said that officers remain on the scene, adding the "incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course."

A police spokesperson said on Saturday the incident was believed to have involved a suspicious package.

