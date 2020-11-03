e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ after shooting in Vienna, attacks across France

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ after shooting in Vienna, attacks across France

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.”

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:28 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Patel had earlier expressed shock at the terror attack in Vienna on Monday. England is due to go into a month-long lockdown on Thursday.
Patel had earlier expressed shock at the terror attack in Vienna on Monday. England is due to go into a month-long lockdown on Thursday.(Reuters file photo)
         

The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday raised the UK’s terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe”, soon after recent attacks in Vienna and France.

The “severe” category means that a terrorist attack is highly likely, according to the official description of the threat level.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.”

Also Read: Vienna attacker was convicted for terrorism previously, says top Austrian official

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police,” she added.

Patel had earlier expressed shock at the terror attack in Vienna on Monday. England is due to go into a month-long lockdown on Thursday.

“The British public should be in no doubt that we will take the strongest possible action to protect our national security,” she said.

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In