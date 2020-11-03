UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ after shooting in Vienna, attacks across France

world

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:28 IST

The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday raised the UK’s terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe”, soon after recent attacks in Vienna and France.

The “severe” category means that a terrorist attack is highly likely, according to the official description of the threat level.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.”

Also Read: Vienna attacker was convicted for terrorism previously, says top Austrian official

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police,” she added.

Patel had earlier expressed shock at the terror attack in Vienna on Monday. England is due to go into a month-long lockdown on Thursday.

“The British public should be in no doubt that we will take the strongest possible action to protect our national security,” she said.