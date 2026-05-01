UK raises terrorism threat level to ‘severe’ after stabbings, Starmer vows to protect Jews

Britain raised its national threat level from “substantial” to “severe” on Thursday, a day after an antisemitic stabbing attack in north London. Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed stronger action to protect Jewish people and said they were living in fear.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a statement at 10 Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2026, to update on the government's response to the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before.(AFP)

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The increase to the second-highest threat level out of five means a terrorist attack within the next six months is highly likely, news agency Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, Jewish men in the Golders Green area were stabbed after a knifeman was seen running down a street near a synagogue. Starmer said that the decision to raise the threat level was made independently by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre.

Britain last faced such a threat level in November 2021, after the Liverpool Women's Hospital bombing and the killing of lawmaker David Amess, before it was lowered to "substantial" in early 2022.

According to the interior minister, Shabana Mahmood, the assessment reflects the larger trend of a rise in extremist threats. The decision was not made solely in response to the Golders Green attack.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Man arrested after two people stabbed in North London area with large Jewish population {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Man arrested after two people stabbed in North London area with large Jewish population {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Starmer promises more security {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starmer promises more security {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid mounting criticisms from the Jewish community, Starmer promised more police in Jewish areas, a crackdown on those spreading antisemitism, and new legislation to deal with state-sponsored threats from the likes of Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid mounting criticisms from the Jewish community, Starmer promised more police in Jewish areas, a crackdown on those spreading antisemitism, and new legislation to deal with state-sponsored threats from the likes of Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He asserted that people are scared to show who they are in their community, and are “scared to go to synagogue and practice their religion.”He said that the Jews in the country are scared to go to university or to send their children to school as Jews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that people are scared to show who they are in their community, and are “scared to go to synagogue and practice their religion.”He said that the Jews in the country are scared to go to university or to send their children to school as Jews. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Starmer government has been criticised for their inaction towards violence against Jews. Recently, he was heckled by a small crowd waving banners reading "Keir Starmer Jew Harmer" when he visited Golders Green, where the latest attack took place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Starmer government has been criticised for their inaction towards violence against Jews. Recently, he was heckled by a small crowd waving banners reading "Keir Starmer Jew Harmer" when he visited Golders Green, where the latest attack took place. {{/usCountry}}

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The suspect in the attack, a 45-year-old British national who was born in Somalia, had a history of serious violence and mental health issues, police said.

Also read: UK PM Starmer condemns antisemitic stabbing of 2 men near synagogue

Amid widespread calls for more protection for Britain's small community of about 290,000 Jews, Starmer said the government would do "everything in our power to stamp this hatred out."

This included stronger powers to shut down charities promoting extremism and a clampdown on "hate preachers," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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