Home / World News / UK reducing size of NHS contact tracing workforce as Covid-19 cases fall
world news

UK reducing size of NHS contact tracing workforce as Covid-19 cases fall

The statement did not specify by how much the staff is being reduced. It said that NHS Test and Trace has contacted almost 10 million people since it began.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 05:26 AM IST
A NHS 'test and trace' worker moves a sign at a drive through/walk up Covid-19 testing facility in Moston, geater Manchester. (AFP)

Britain's NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace system is reducing the size of its contact tracing workforce after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

"Just as we increased numbers working in the trace service over the winter, we are now responding to the reduction in case numbers we've seen this spring", a spokeswoman for the Department for Health and Social Care said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"We are continuing to respond to changes in demand and reflect staff numbers accordingly", the statement added.

The statement did not specify by how much the staff is being reduced. It said that NHS Test and Trace has contacted almost 10 million people since it began.

A total of more than 34.2 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Friday. A further 2,381 people had tested positive for the virus, down slightly on the day before.

There were 15 new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, compared to the 22 deaths recorded on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Britain's health ministry said there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing.

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's, vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said earlier this week, in a deal that more than doubles the country's supply of the shot ahead of a booster programme later this year.

Britain has now ordered a total of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of three COVID-19 shots being rolled out in the country.

Britain, which has a population of 67 million, has deals for 517 million doses of eight different COVID-19 vaccines, some of which remain under development.

Britain's NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace system is reducing the size of its contact tracing workforce after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

"Just as we increased numbers working in the trace service over the winter, we are now responding to the reduction in case numbers we've seen this spring", a spokeswoman for the Department for Health and Social Care said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"We are continuing to respond to changes in demand and reflect staff numbers accordingly", the statement added.

The statement did not specify by how much the staff is being reduced. It said that NHS Test and Trace has contacted almost 10 million people since it began.

A total of more than 34.2 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Friday. A further 2,381 people had tested positive for the virus, down slightly on the day before.

There were 15 new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, compared to the 22 deaths recorded on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Britain's health ministry said there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing.

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's, vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said earlier this week, in a deal that more than doubles the country's supply of the shot ahead of a booster programme later this year.

Britain has now ordered a total of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of three COVID-19 shots being rolled out in the country.

Britain, which has a population of 67 million, has deals for 517 million doses of eight different COVID-19 vaccines, some of which remain under development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhs uk covid uk pm boris johnson coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP