Home / World News / UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October
world news

UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:48 PM IST
A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.(Dar Yasin / AP)

The daily number of Covid-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP