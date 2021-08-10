UK reports biggest daily Covid-19 deaths since March even as 75% adults fully vaccinated

The United Kingdom on Tuesday reported the highest single-day deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since March. According to the official data, 146 people across the UK, who had tested positive for Covid-19 within 28 days, have died in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 130,503.

In the past seven days, the number of deaths within 28 days of people testing positive for Covid-19 has risen by 14.8%. The rise in fatalities could worry the authorities as they are counting on the high rate of vaccination coverage to reduce hospitalisations and deaths.

Over 75% of Britain’s adult population has already been fully vaccinated against the virus but the spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 99% of Covid-19 cases across the UK, has caused renewed concerns. Early findings by Public Health England (PHE) suggest that fully vaccinated people may transmit the Delta variant as easily as those who are unvaccinated.

"Some initial findings ... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people," PHE stated.

With 23,510 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the number of daily infections has been witnessing a decline. The cumulative cases for the last seven days, however, is up by 7.4% from the previous week. The UK has administered a total of 86,780,455 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 39,688,566 people receiving both doses, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of. It’s so important that those who haven’t been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.