UK reviews backing Iran nuclear deal after Alireza Akbari's execution: Report

The United Kingdom is reconsidering its support for the Iran nuclear deal after British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was executed, The Sunday Telegraph reported. Quoting unnamed senior government officials, the report said that circumstances have changed with respect to the revival of the nuclear deal owing to which Britain is reviewing its option regarding involvement in the accord.

Talks on restoring the Iran nuclear deal have been stalled since August last year and relations between the West and Iran have continued to deteriorate following massive protests in Iran. Tehran's deadly crackdown on the anti-hijab protests have been internationally condemned.

Rishi Sunak-led UK government's may take this decision following Alireza Akbari's execution. Iran said that it executed Alireza Akbari- a former top-ranking government official- for allegedly spying for the UK intelligence service.

Rishi Sunak called the execution by Iran a barbaric act and said it would not go unpunished. "I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran," Rishi Sunak said on Twitter while British foreign secretary James Cleverly said, "This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."

“This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged,” he added.

