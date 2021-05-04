UK royal Meghan Markle to publish children's book in June

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

The book is the latest venture by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with their young son Archie.

The book, inspired by her husband and son and illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, the publisher said.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” the duchess said in a statement.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

