UK to ease curbs to allow care home residents meet 2 visitors, says PM Johnson

Reuters | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:51 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

Britain will allow care home residents in England two visitors later this month, giving some grandparents the chance to meet their grandchildren for the first time, the government said on Saturday.

Last month, measures were eased to allow each care home resident one indoor visitor, and from April 12, this will be doubled. Parents will be allowed to bring babies and very young children, allowing some people the chance to meet the newest members of their family for the first time.

"I’m particularly pleased to allow residents to have more visitors, including grandchildren, given the isolation and concern felt by so many this past year," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Visitors will have to wear personal protective equipment and provide a negative COVID test result.

