Home / World News / UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5
world news

UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

"June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the Covid pandemic," the British finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.(Reuters file photo)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said.

"June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the Covid pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said.

"June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the Covid pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP