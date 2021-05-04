UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said. "June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the Covid pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday. Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.