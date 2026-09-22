UK to provide military aid to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks: ‘Agreed to air-to-air refuelling’

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved military support for Saudi Arabia as Yemen's Houthi rebels continue attacks on the kingdom. Britain will provide “defensive air-to-air refuelling” for Saudi aircraft under a request from Riyadh, Burnham said Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved a time-limited military support mission involving an RAF Voyager aircraft to help Saudi jets counter Houthi missiles and drones. (AFP)

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Speaking to reporters while travelling to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham said he approved the request after receiving advice from UK defence secretary Wes Streeting and foreign secretary Ed Miliband.

“We have received a request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for military support, and on the advice of the defence secretary and the foreign secretary, last night I agreed to that request for defensive air-to-air refuelling,” he told The Independent.

Deep Dive What type of military aid is the UK providing to Saudi Arabia in response to Houthi attacks? The UK is providing defensive air-to-air refuelling for Saudi aircraft as military aid amid increased Houthi attacks. Why are Houthi attacks significant for Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure? Houthi attacks threaten crucial energy facilities and military bases in Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting regional stability and global oil markets. How are the Houthi attacks impacting international shipping routes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait? The Houthi blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could choke maritime trade routes, impacting global shipping and raising costs due to increased travel times.

“I go back to the point I made about cost of living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region, because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attack, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open.”

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The UK is expected to deploy a single RAF Voyager tanker aircraft, reportedly operating from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The Voyager is designed to refuel fighter aircraft in the air, allowing them to remain airborne for longer during defensive operations, AP reported.

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The RAF has nine Voyager aircraft in its core fleet, including eight military-registered aircraft and one civilian-registered aircraft. Extra aircraft can be made available for military use if required.

The agreement is time-limited and is understood to be for weeks rather than months, although Burnham said it would remain under review. The UK has already deployed its Sky Sabre air-defence system to Saudi Arabia this year as part of its support for the kingdom's defence.

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Houthi attacks threaten Saudi energy infrastructure

This comes after a sharp escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

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The Houthis have claimed a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Riyadh and Saudi energy facilities, while the Kingdom has carried out strikes against Houthi positions inside Yemen.

The British government says Houthi attacks since July have targeted several Saudi cities, airports, military bases and energy infrastructure, including Abha, Jizan, Najran, Taif, Jeddah and Yanbu. Saudi shipping vessels in the Red Sea have also been targeted, with some civilians injured.

The UK has strongly condemned the attacks, saying they threatened regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

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Saudi-led strikes on Yemen's Mokha killed at least six people and wounded eight others, according to Saba news agency. The figures and responsibility for the casualties have not been independently verified.

Mecca drone claim disputed

Last week, Saudi authorities said an incoming drone was intercepted over or near Mecca. The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of targeting the holy city.

Houthi political bureau member Mohammed al-Farah denied the accusation and called the claim false. Saudi authorities subsequently issued security alerts covering Mecca, Taif and Jeddah.

Britain has previously struck Houthi targets

In January 2024, the UK joined the US in air strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen after alleging repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. RAF Typhoons were supported by Voyager refuelling aircraft during the operation.

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British forces also took part in a joint US-UK operation against a Houthi drone-manufacturing facility in Yemen in April 2025. RAF Typhoons again received air-refuelling support from Voyager tankers.