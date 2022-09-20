UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023: Report

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that the UK will next year match or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63 billion) it committed to Ukraine's war effort against Russia in 2022, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Truss flying to her first major summit in New York. ($1 = 0.8744 pounds)