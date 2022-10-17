UK to unveil new fiscal measures after controversial debt-fuelled budget
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Britain's Jeremy Hunt will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan".
AFP |
Britain said that its new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later on Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan to calm markets after last month's controversial debt-fuelled budget.
Read more: Ukraine's capital Kyiv rocked by blasts 2nd time in a week, Kamikaze drones used
Hunt, who was parachuted into office on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics