Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

world news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:41 PM IST

“We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India”, James Cleverly said.

British foreign minister James Cleverly.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: "We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united kingdom britain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP