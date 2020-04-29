UK woman has stockpiled Covid-19 kits worth £2,500, says won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report

world

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

A 35-year-old woman in England has stockpiled masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPEs) during the coronavirus crisis. While there is nothing wrong it in, what makes Becca Brown’s move interesting is the fact that she has refused to donate any of these to healthcare workers in the UK, saying the government should have been more prepared.

Brown’s story has been reported in every major Brtish publication. She lives in Portsmouth, about 100 kilometres from London, and has amassed £2,500 worth of medical equipment.

Brown’s collection includes simple 500 surgical masks, military style face masks, shoe covers, face shields, surgical gloves and other medical items.

She is using some of these vital equipment to paint on, saying it makes the “perfect canvas”, according to British media.

In her defence, Brown says she has an elderly aunt to look after due to which she stockpiled these medical equipment to avoid unnecessary trips to shops, according to media reports.

The UK, meanwhile, came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in the honour of hundreds of healthcare and other workers who have lost their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus fightback across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just recovered from a severe coronavirus attack, led the tributes with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street for the National Health Service (NHS) and other key workers across care homes and public transport.

So far, 82 staff members of the UK’s National Health Scheme (NHS) are known to have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, including many with their roots in India.

“Nothing can make up for the tragic loss of a loved one during this pandemic. We owe a huge debt to those who die in service to our nation and are doing everything we can to protect them,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The UK government has announced a new time-bound insurance scheme for the families of such public sector healthcare workers who lost their lives while on duty during the pandemic, worth 60,000 pounds.