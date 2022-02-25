Ukraine aggression is against BRICS New Delhi declaration

The Russian aggression on Ukraine flies in the face of the New Delhi declaration of the XIII BRICS summit, which categorically rules out the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.

While the Narendra Modi government is still to take a decision on its vote on a tough UNSC resolution against Russia over the Ukraine invasion, the New Delhi BRICS declaration commits to the resolution of all disputes by peaceful means and is opposed to unilateral use of force against any State. Russia by invading Ukraine has violated all conditions of international law.

Paragraph 22 of the New Delhi declaration adopted on September 9, 2021, stated: “We (BRICS) underscore the inadmissibility of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes and principles of United Nations.” This declaration was approved by Russia under President Putin.

The Declaration stated: “We express our concerns at the continuing conflicts and violence in different parts of the world….We affirm our commitment to the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of States and reiterate that all conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means and through diplomatic and political efforts in line with the international law.”

Although a section of armchair strategists want India to stick to its past legacy and support Russia and others want Modi Government to support the US-led resolution on Ukraine, fact is that Moscow was totally ambivalent on China sponsored Kashmir resolution against India after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Those involved in Kashmir diplomacy in the UN at that time recall that Russia was even willing to play the role of a mediator between India and Pakistan. Ukraine on its part also sided with Pakistan and criticised the Indian move on Kashmir.

China, on its part, worked out the 1172 resolution against India post-Shakti series of nuclear tests in 1998 with the permanent members drafting the resolution at a meeting in Geneva. The 1172 resolution calling for tough sanctions against India was adopted unanimously by China, Russia, US, UK and France as permanent members. The 10 non-permanent members at the time were Bahrain, Brazil, Costa Rica, Gabon, Gambia, Japan, Kenya, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden. Even though Ukraine was not a member of the UNSC at that time, it joined the ranks against India.

