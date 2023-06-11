Ukraine announces retaking southeast village, first gain of offensive

Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have retaken a village in the war-torn country's south, the first reported gain of the offensive.

Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne, Donetsk Region, Ukraine.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukraine's ground forces said in a statement that soldiers of the 68th separate ranger brigade had "liberated the settlement of Blagodatne" in the region of Donetsk.