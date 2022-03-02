‘Unlike Putin’s fascists…': Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv

Ukraine on Wednesday reached out to the mothers of Russian soldiers who have been captured on the battlefield, and invited them to come to Kyiv and collect their sons.

“Decision was made to give Russian soldiers taken captive back to their mothers if they come for them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," a statement by the Ukrainian defence ministry read.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day on Wednesday, Kyiv claimed to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said as many as 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began last week.

In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.

“Get to Kaliningrad or Minsk. From there by bus or by taxi to the Polish border. Then, through the territory of Poland, you need to get to the KPP with Ukraine. You will be met and accompanied to Kiev, where your son will be transferred to you,” the statement explained.

“We, Ukrainian people, in contrast to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s fascists do not make war with mothers and their captured sons,” it added.

In the statement, which was posted on Facebook as well as Twitter, the ministry urged for the information to be shared to “thousands of unfortunate Russian mothers, whose sons were captured in Ukraine”.

This development comes on a day the Russians took control of the first sizable city of Ukraine near the Black Sea - Kherson, even as heavy battle, comprising missile strikes, continues in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian government remains in control of the country despite enormous attacks by the Russian forces from all sides. Ukraine said that Russian airstrikes are now targetting civilians, administrative buildings and residential blocks. However, Moscow maintains its position against the allegation, saying it aims to disarm the Ukrainian government in a “special military operation” that Putin has refused to term “war”.

The emergency service of Ukraine said over 2,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the war. The United Nations (UN), meanwhile, said over 800,000 people have fled over the east European country's borders - mostly to Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.