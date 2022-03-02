Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying, firing at each other: Reports

Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.

The official, according to the report, said that most of these soldiers are young fighters without proper training; they were not expecting such stiff resistance from the Ukrainian forces as well. Some of them, according to US officials, were not even told that they were being sent for combat. These soldiers are laying down their arms without a fight, punching holes in their vehicles just to avoid combat, the report said.

The assessment has been made presumably based on the statements of the captured Russian soldiers. US officials said this low energy of the Russian army proves why the 40-mile convoy near Kyiv, as seen in the satellite images, is now nearly crawling.

The slowdown also buys time for them to regroup and re-engineer their battle plan. According to Pentagon, Russia's military is displaying risk-averse behaviour since the launch of the attack.

Voice recordings obtained by a British intelligence company, as reported by Daily Mail, reveal that Russian soldiers are in complete disarray. The report claimed that they are refusing to obey the central command orders to attack Ukrainian towns and are complaining about stocks running out.

Every conversations have displayed a disturbing lack of coordination between units, sometimes even firing at each other. But also, in addition to the simple fact that they are equipped with analogic radios, a lack of logisitical support. — ShadowBreak Intl. (@sbreakintl) March 1, 2022

Shadowbreak, the intelligence agency which has claimed to have intercepted these messages, said since the beginning of the operation last Thursday, the Russian military has shown an immense lack of logistic support,

"Russian units on ground were then tracked, such as Buran-30, which we can hear planning an artillery attack on a civilian location. We can also hear jammers trying to interrupt Russian communications and disrupt their coordination capabilities," it said.

"We also heard them cry during a fight near Kharkhiv, as heard in this recording. But also had fuel issues, trouble coordinating because lack of maps, ... While also requesting air support or talking about Iskander strikes. Every conversations have displayed a disturbing lack of coordination between units, sometimes even firing at each other. But also, in addition to the simple fact that they are equipped with analogic radios, a lack of logistical support.

